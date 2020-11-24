It’s the first day of school . For quarterbacks Tate, Jake and Tayvon that means their final high school football season is about to begin. They have one last chance to leave their mark.

Three of the top quarterbacks in the country embark on the final season of their high school careers. They each dream of the NFL and the long road ahead begins here. This ten-part series reveals their struggles and triumphs on and off the field as well as the intense pressure placed on these highly recruited young athletes.