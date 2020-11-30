Living in the shadow of a star quarterback isn’t easy. The younger siblings of Jake, Tate and Tayvon struggle to establish their own identity while still supporting the brothers they admire.

Three of the top quarterbacks in the country embark on the final season of their high school careers. They each dream of the NFL and the long road ahead begins here. This ten-part series reveals their struggles and triumphs on and off the field as well as the intense pressure placed on these highly recruited young athletes.