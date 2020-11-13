The Miami Marlins have hired the first woman general manager of an MLB team, Kim Ng.

The team’s official Twitter account announced the historic move on Friday, writing, “Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami.”

Jon Heyman first reported the news prior to the Marlins' official statement.

Ng is also the first Asian-American GM, and it’s believed that she is the first woman to be hired as a GM for any men’s professional sports teams across North America’s major leagues.

She previously worked as an assistant GM with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers before serving as the Assistant Director of Baseball Operations for Chicago White Sox. For the last nine years, she took on the role of Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations for MLB. Her career with the MLB has spanned 30 years, where she has helped teams to eight postseason appearances, six league championships, and three World Series.

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager,” she said in a statement per CBS Miami.

She continued, “We are building for the long-term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success. This challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely that a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals.”

“My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

The news of Ng’s new role was well-received by the internet.