Just because fans aren't able to be in attendance doesn't mean they won't overstep their boundaries.

The NFL season is heating up with games coming down to the wire. After heading the Colts and Packers headed in overtime, Green Bay receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbled a pass from Aaron Rodgers while fighting for a first down.

Ths set up a 34-31 victory for the Colts. Following this mistake, the Packers' faithful bombarded Valdes-Scantling with unnecessary backlash.

"Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good," Valdes-Scantling tweeted. "My team got my back."

Although this fumble was beyond costly, it is important to note that Valdes-Scantling has been a consistent and reliable player. He has been in the NFL for three years—all with the Packers. During this time his ball security has been immaculate. In fact, this fumble was the first turnover of his career.

Despite the wild overreaction from his fans, Valdes-Scantling is moving forward and learning from this mistake.