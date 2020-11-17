As NBA trade rumors heat up, Kyle Kuzma's Twitter account has been deactivated.

The apparent Twitter deactivation came on the heels of the Los Angeles Lakers player sending out a tweet demanding that the "disrespect" directed towards him end. The 25-year-old averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in the 2019-2020 season as opposed to the 18.7 points he averaged in the season before.

"Ight enough disrespect on my name," Kuzma wrote on Monday, seemingly responding to talk of him being traded. "Y'all will be reminded."

Before deactivating his account, Kuzma said he would be giving away five PS5s to fans. Once word of the deactivation started to make the rounds, people let the jokes fly.

Last week, Kuzma took to Twitter to ruminate on the COVID-19 pandemic and asked his followers if they thought a shutdown to curb the spread of the disease is a move that people in the U.S. would be cool with. His comments didn't sit well with many.