Jake and Tayvon’s season kicks off with high expectations and tough opponents. For Tate, it’s the calm before the storm as he enjoys free time in Las Vegas before the season begins.

Three of the top quarterbacks in the country embark on the final season of their high school careers. They each dream of the NFL and the long road ahead begins here. This ten-part series reveals their struggles and triumphs on and off the field as well as the intense pressure placed on these highly recruited young athletes.