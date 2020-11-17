Cleveland police allege that Kevin Porter Jr. of the Cavaliers punched a woman in the face during an altercation back in August, Cleveland.com reports. Porter, who was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of possessing a firearm and marijuana, reportedly jumped into a fight between two women and his sister. One of the unnamed women claims in the police report that Porter ripped out her hair and punched her in the face.

The incident occured in Cleveland's Warehouse District on August 16. The story in police reports was corroborated by a witness, who said that the punch from Porter knocked the 19-year-old woman sidelong into a nearby refrigerator. According to the report, an unnamed man jumped into the fight and “threw around" the woman. Porter was not questioned on the night of the fight, as he had left the scene.

Porter's attorney told Cleveland.com that “There is no truth to this allegation which is why the allegation has led nowhere.” Though the women called the police following the fight, no charges have been filed from the city prosecutor's office.

Porter was arrested in a separate incident this weekend, after crashing his car on Interstate 76. When officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly found marijuana and a loaded handgun in the car. They do not suspect that Porter was impaired. He was booked and released on a $4,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty to his misdemeanor charges related to his losing control of the vehicle and offered no plea on a felony handgun possession charge.