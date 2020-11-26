Tate’s season begins in the epicenter of high school football--Texas. Tayvon reflects on the past and tries to recover from his disappointing season opener. Jake’s competitive spirit brings out the best and worst in him.

Three of the top quarterbacks in the country embark on the final season of their high school careers. They each dream of the NFL and the long road ahead begins here. This ten-part series reveals their struggles and triumphs on and off the field as well as the intense pressure placed on these highly recruited young athletes.