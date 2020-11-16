NBA trade szn is officially here and it's glorioius. While plenty of rumors are swirling around and a lot of potential moves on the horizon, we have our first official blockbuster move of the offseason with Chris Paul getting moved to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque, and draft picks. For the Thunder, the draft picks are the obvious longterm play, as they now move into a full rebuild in Oklahoma City. If you're keeping track at home, Thunder GM Sam Presti essentially turned Russell Westbrook and Paul George into eight first round picks, four first-round pick swaps, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Not bad at all.

Sources: Suns‘ future first to the Thunder is protected 1-12 in 2022, 1-10 in 2023, 1-8 in 2024 and unprotected in 2025. https://t.co/e4AFUN3OfD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

This was a move that had been rumored since last week, but is still a big shakeup in the West, with the Suns clearly gunning for the playoffs after their impressive run in the bubble last season. They already have a solid young core behind Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, and will now add one of the best point guards in NBA history to the mix. As we'll do for all of the major trades that happen, we broke down all of the winners and losers from this deal and what it might mean for the league going forward.