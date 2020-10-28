What a ride the last two years have been for the Toronto Raptors. A championship followed by a victory lap that ended with the second-best record in the East in the regular season and an honourable seven-game defeat in the conference semis has given fans plenty to applaud.

Beyond success on the court, many of the players have endeared themselves to the fan base with their off-court personalities, ranging from showing off their culinary skills and fashion sense to betting on their own business ventures or vlogs.

The 2020-21 iteration of the Raptors, though, could look quite different from the team we’ve grown accustomed to watching, so here’s a look into the five main players heading into free agency this offseason.