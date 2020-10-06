With the Tampa Bay Rays getting crushed by the New York Yankees in their divisional series, a team broadcaster decided to wish injury on two Yankees stars in hopes it would increase his team's chances.

In the seventh inning of Game 1 of the American League Division Series, Aaron Judge grounded into a double play but tried to hoof it to beat the throw at first base. That's when a Rays analyst on WDAE decided to put bad juju on Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

"I'll tell you what, if you're the Rays, again you want to see Aaron Judge trying to sprint and prevent a double play," the announcer said. "You want to see that from Stanton and maybe they get some of those recurring leg issues that they've had in the past bounce back again."

Needless to say, the suggestion didn't sit well with fans on Twitter.