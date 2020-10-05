It’s hard to believe that we’re already a quarter of the way through the NFL season already. It’s starting to feel real for some teams, and real bad for some others. This Sunday gave us only a handful of really great games and a rather lackluster afternoon window of games, too. Sunday night’s game was a gritty one between a beat up team and a bad team, but here’s to hoping that a Monday Night Football doubleheader makes up for it. With Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes both in action, it should live up to the hype. Of course, you could say the entire NFL could be losers if they don't get the Covid-19 spread under control around the league. They already had to move two games this week because of it. Hopefully that serves as a wake-up call to the entire league.

This week Joe Burrow got his first win, Tom Brady had his best game for the Bucs to date, there was a fight between Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate, Detroit blew another huge lead, and Thursday Night Football was a train wreck. Here’s our winners and losers from Week 4 of the NFL season.