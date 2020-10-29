Ahead of the anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight on Nov. 28, Complex has partnered with Triller to host a livestream of the press conference, which you can watch above. The press conference is moderated by Ariel Helwani.

Tyson had been teasing his return to the ring for a while, and earlier this year confirmed an 8-round exhibition match would take place and that it would be available on pay-per-view and via Triller. Further commentators and musical performances for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Other boxing matches on the card include YouTuber Jake Paul vs. former NBA player Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter. This is far from Jake Paul's first time in the ring, as he kicked off his boxing career in a fight with fellow YouTuber KSI back in 2018. It was announced that he would go for his second professional bout, this time against Robinson, earlier this year.

Stream the press conference above. The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight takes place Nov. 28 and will be available via Pay-Per-View and on streaming through TysonOnTriller.com.