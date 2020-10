On this week's Thursday podcast, Chopz, Adam, and Zion are joined by All-Pro RB Derrick Henry to talk about epic stiff arms, the Titans, his insane HS stats, the crazy DK Metcalf play against the Cardinals, and the new Old Spice Unstoppable campaign that features a new ad of Henry touting Old Spice's Sweat Defense in a unique way. Afterward, the guys break down all the Week 8 NFL action and pick every single game with Adam and Chopz giving their best bets of the week.