Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were the latest broadcasters to get caught on a hot mic.

The FOX Sports duo was heard criticizing a military flyover at Raymond James Stadium during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday.

"That's a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover," Aikman says in the clip above. "That's your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work," Buck responds. Aikman then gets political by name-dropping Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"That stuff ain't happening with the Kamala-Biden ticket, I'll tell you that right now, partner," the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said.

Per the Washington Post, a flyover featuring a squadron of military fighter jets cost at least $60,000 per hour. After the clip leaked online, social media reactions were split between supporting and slamming Buck and Aikman for their views.