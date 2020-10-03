New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus, NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Field Yates report.

The quarterback will sit out Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. That game has now reportedly been postponed, according to Schefter. It is expected to occur on Monday or Tuesday.

The team has been conducting mass tests to see if there is an outbreak amongst the team but there is no spread as of now, a source told Schefter.

The team released a statement Saturday, though they did not name the player that contracted the virus.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additonal players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19." "We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.