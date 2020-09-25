Skateboarding legend, streetwear and sneaker pioneer, and HUF Worldwide founder Keith Hufnagel has passed away at the age of 46 following a battle with brain cancer, according to TMZ.

"We are devastated to hear that Keith Hufnagel has passed away," USA Skateboarding wrote in a statement in the wake of Hufnagel's passing. "His impact on skateboarding, both on his board and off it as a designer, brand owner/founder and friend will live forever. Rest in peace, Keith."

HUF Worldwide was founded by Hufnagel in 2002, roughly 10 years after he began skating professionally and leaving his imprint on the scene. Growing up in New York City and later moving to San Francisco, Hufnagel would open the first-ever HUF shop in San Francisco with an aim "to bring together under one roof the most respected brands that the skateboard, streetwear, and sneaker communities had to offer."

"Well I guess you could say HUF was sort of born on the streets," Hufnagel told Complex back in 2012. "Back when I was real young just growing up and skating in NYC in the 80s, I was always tagging ‘HUF ONE’ around the city– back then skating and tagging kind of went hand-in-hand, spot-to spot. The name HUF just stuck with me as a sort of nickname amongst my friends, so once I turned pro I started using it on product and clothing and it became what people recognized me by."

HUF would grow to become a pillar in the skate and sneaker arenas; standing at the genesis of streetwear culture with others like Supreme and Stussy and influencing brands that have followed. Many in the Bay area and beyond mourned the death of a man who was a true cornerstone of skate culture and history. Hufnagel is survived by his wife, Mariellen, and their children.