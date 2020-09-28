The NFL just doesn’t disappoint. It’s impossible to sit on your couch all day on Sunday watching NFL Redzone and come away disappointed from the day – unless your team absolutely stinks. Sadly, looking at you Eagles fans. Sunday was much of the same with a number of close games in the first window, a few great finishes in the afternoon slot, and then an awesome game between the Packers and Saints to finish things off on Sunday night. Even better, we get to watch Patrick Mahomes take on Lamar Jackson on Monday Night Football for a perfect cap to week 3. MVP vs. MVP in a battle of probably the two best teams in football. It really doesn't get much better than that.

In this crazy Week 3 it felt easier to find losers than it was to find winners, but we found plenty of both. Here they are: