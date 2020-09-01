The NFL season is only nine days away, but teams are still in the midst of roster shake ups as training camps close and squads get ready for the season. Yesterday, we saw the Jaguars cut running back Leonard Fournette and now today, ESPN's Josina Anderson is reporting that the Saints are open to trading Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, who is currently seaking a new contract. This news comes as a bit of a surprise, seeing that Kamara does so much in the Saints offense, but if he wants more money than they're willing to pay him, they might as well try and get something back in a deal. Who knows if anything will actually come to fruition, but we put together five teams that should absolutely look into trading for the star running back.

Philadelphia Eagles

Yes, the Eagles have Miles Sanders, but can you really have too many playmakers? It also seems like the Eagles are mentioned whenever a star hits the trade block, so why wouldn't they be here? While a Sanders and Kamara duo in the backfield would be great for Philly, his pass catching would greatly improve a WR unit that was one of the worst in the NFL last season due to a variety of injuries.

Seattle Seahawks

We mentioned Seattle in our Fournette article yesterday and here they are again. It's no secret that they could stand to improve the running back group, but after already trading for Jamal Adams this summer, it's unclear how much draft capital they have to offer up in a Kamara deal. Still, the Seahawks are usually aggressive in adding talent and shouldn't be overlooked here.

San Fransisco 49ers

We stay out in the NFC West here because Kamara was born to play in Kyle Shannahan's system. Also, the 49ers have some nice running back depth, but no star player like Alvin Kamara. It's unclear if they'd surrender the assets to make this happen, but if they did, Kamara would simply thrive in this offense. One can dream.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins might be in the middle of a rebuild, but they should always be looking to add talent to their roster. And seeing that they had possibly the worst running back group in the NFL last season, this should be a no brainer for them. Seriously, Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team in rushing in 2019. This would be an immediate upgrade for a team in need of talent.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Another team we mentioned in the Fournette article and another team that could stand to upgrade at the running back position a little. If you remember, LeVeon Bell thrived in Pittsburgh both running and catching the ball. This would be a great fit for Kamara, though it's probably unlikely that the Steelers would get into the bidding here.