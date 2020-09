On this week's Load Management podcast, FOX NFL analyst Michael Vick joins the guys to preview the season and shares why he thinks the Bucs will live up to the hype, his top QBs right now, which teams might surprise fans, and more. Later, Trill Withers joins the show to talk about Twitter in 2020, leaving Barstool, future plans, the NBA playoffs, and much more. You can check out Tyler's Patreon account here: https://www.patreon.com/TylerIAm