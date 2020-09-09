Kevin Garnett has some strong opinions about the action down in bubble and a message for all of you watching the playoffs while sipping on your favorite cocktail.

The 15-time NBA All-Star, 2008 NBA champion, 2004 NBA MVP, and 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee will be a guest on next week's Load Management podcast and he didn’t hold back as he discussed how today’s players are built differently than players from his day, the real reason he said he “broke” LeBron James last year, comparisons between himself and Anthony Davis, and what Giannis Antetokounmpo should do after the Bucks bowed out of the NBA Playoffs early. You’ll have to wait a week to hear all of Garnett’s words on Complex Sports’ weekly podcast since new episodes drop every Tuesday, but today you can see KG’s new TV spots where he’s encouraging you to take it easy when you’re throwing back your favorite spirit and watching the game.

The Big Ticket, who will have his No. 5 retired by the Celtics during the 2020-21 NBA season, has partnered with Crown Royal for the whiskey brand’s Crown Royal Water Break campaign and Complex Sports is exclusively debuting the commercials you’ll see during NBA games starting Thursday here.

The two spots (you can check out the second spot here) highlight how sports viewing habits have changed in 2020 as well as the importance of responsible drinking and staying hydrated while you imbibe. Garnett says he practices what he preaches, but when he was asked if a cocktail ever got him riled up enough to start talking trash like he infamously did during his years in the NBA, Garnett told us he's all about chilling when he's sipping. To hear KG chop it up with the Load Management crew, subscribe to the podcast and look for the episode to drop on Tuesday, September 15th.