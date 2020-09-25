Following the surprise and unwelcome release of a new Tory Lanez record last night, J.R. Smith has responded to a diss directed at him on the album.

Tory's new release, DAYSTAR, sees him directly namedrop Smith on the track "Sorry But I Had To...," on which he raps, "J.R Smith, it's the pot that piss/And you the last cat that should talk about some shots that hit/"Cause your performance and percentage, player/Rollin', ridin' benches, n***a, I'm from the trenches, n***a/You the type to buy a chick a eighty and ya still won't get a inch up in her."

Prior to the release of DAYSTAR, Smith directly called out Tory Lanez for his suspected role in the Megan incident. "This clown shoots a female an y'all listening to his music like its ok!" he wrote. "Tf @torylanez you a straight [clown emoji] straight [fax machine emoji] an tell who ever to hit my line it's whatever!"

In a post on his Instagram Story, J.R. Smith has once again called out Tory. "I got time today too! [laughing emoji]," he wrote. "He's not even 30 stay in ya place lil ass boy. ... Bust ya gun at a female you all types of [clown emoji]." It's worth highlighting that the arrest report for Tory Lanez listed his height as 5'3", whereas J.R. Smith is 6'6". It's a subject Tory also addressed on the new project on the track "Money Over Fallout," where he raps, "Oh, now I'm 5'3"?/N***as sayin' I'm a shorty/But lil' bitch I'm 5'7", money on me side-steppin'."

Related Stories

Here Are the Claims Tory Lanez Makes About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident and Aftermath
Tory Lanez Criticized for Using Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident to Promote New Project
Tory Lanez Releases New Project 'Daystar' in Response to Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Also Watch

News