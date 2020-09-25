Following the surprise and unwelcome release of a new Tory Lanez record last night, J.R. Smith has responded to a diss directed at him on the album.

Tory's new release, DAYSTAR, sees him directly namedrop Smith on the track "Sorry But I Had To...," on which he raps, "J.R Smith, it's the pot that piss/And you the last cat that should talk about some shots that hit/"Cause your performance and percentage, player/Rollin', ridin' benches, n***a, I'm from the trenches, n***a/You the type to buy a chick a eighty and ya still won't get a inch up in her."

Prior to the release of DAYSTAR, Smith directly called out Tory Lanez for his suspected role in the Megan incident. "This clown shoots a female an y'all listening to his music like its ok!" he wrote. "Tf @torylanez you a straight [clown emoji] straight [fax machine emoji] an tell who ever to hit my line it's whatever!"

In a post on his Instagram Story, J.R. Smith has once again called out Tory. "I got time today too! [laughing emoji]," he wrote. "He's not even 30 stay in ya place lil ass boy. ... Bust ya gun at a female you all types of [clown emoji]." It's worth highlighting that the arrest report for Tory Lanez listed his height as 5'3", whereas J.R. Smith is 6'6". It's a subject Tory also addressed on the new project on the track "Money Over Fallout," where he raps, "Oh, now I'm 5'3"?/N***as sayin' I'm a shorty/But lil' bitch I'm 5'7", money on me side-steppin'."