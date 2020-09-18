Let’s talk about this piece! The film is a big celebration of Eric Cantona’s career and his mythical status in the game. We also know he was a true icon for your late father. How big was that as an inspiration when creating this piece?

Loyle Carner: The inspiration was Cantona, man! It’s the first time we’ve ever been given an opportunity to work with someone who was close to our family history. He was a big hero to our dad before he passed away. It was one of the few times when we felt like we could work on something, that really meant something to us.

Ryan Coyle-Larner: It’s just so close to our heart and it’s much easier to work on something that’s close to you.

LC: Definitely. Something that you care about as opposed to something that just looks cool or whatever...we’re at a point now where if we don’t care about it like that, we just won’t do it. I think my dad would be very happy that me and my brother are able to work together, regardless of what it’s about or who it’s with, the fact that we’re acting as a team is a great thing for him to have left behind.

One of the things that really stood out was how you championed grassroots players in the piece…

LC: I just think to get to the top end of football you have to put in a lot of time and dedication, but what gets forgotten about is how many people are putting in the same level of work but it never happens for them. With this, we wanted to highlight everyone who is involved in football somehow, especially in this moment. You see in a time like this that when things are hard, it’s not necessarily the football managers or the players that suffer, it’s the pie and mash shop down the road, it’s the people who work in the gift shop, it’s the people who are cleaning the boots everyday... we wanted to shine a light on the real kings of this game.

What is it like to have worked with Cantona on this and what’s it like meeting someone who is such a mythological character?

LC: It was scary! I’ve met him two times before and he’s been cool but he’s a tall guy and he’s built, too. He’s an absolute professional though and of all the meetings I’ve had with him, this was great because I was on a level with him professionally. I wasn’t looking up to him and asking him to sign my boots, we were collaborating and giving him direction... which comes with a level of respect. And we kicked ball with him! I scored a mad goal, top bins… he asked me if I played and I said ‘this will never happen ever again’.

This does beg the question of what Eric Cantona’s ability is like 2020?

10 out of 10! The best football players, they kick the ball like it’s nothing. They don’t make it look difficult, it’s effortless – and he still has that.