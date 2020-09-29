EA Sports have finally unveiled the FIFA 21 soundtrack, and this year's edition of the world's biggest football game includes the biggest selection of UK rap and grime to date.

Just like last year's game, FIFA 21 includes two soundtracks featuring over 100 tracks from 23 countries that play in two individual modes: the regular game mode, and in the new VOLTA football edition that brings the game to the streets.

The grime and UK rap scenes get a huge look-in on the game, which is set to drop on October 6, and one of the most listened-to playlists in the world. Aitch, Berwyn, Che Lingo, Ms Banks, JAY1, Big Zuu, Footsie, D Power, Fredo, Young T & Bugsey, Kamakaze, Capo Lee, Eyez, Stormzy, Little Simz, Koder, Dave, Kanine, P Money, and Manga Saint Hilaire all feature on the game's tracklist.

Dave will also have his very own 'Santan Cup' kits in FIFA 21's Ultimate Team mode, which you can play with in-game when it drops on October 6.

You can listen to both the FIFA 21 and FIFA 21 VOLTA soundtracks below.