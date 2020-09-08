EA Sports has added Colin Kaepernick to its Madden 21 roster.

On Tuesday, Madden 21 revealed that fans will be able to use Colin Kaepernick as the quarterback of any NFL team when using "Franchise Mode." EA Sports decided to add Kaepernick to Madden 21 to show its support for the revolutionary player, calling Kap a "starting-caliber" quarterback in an accompanying statement.

"Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback," the statement reads. "The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game."

"We want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin's position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers out fans to express their hopes for the future of football," the statement continues.

Madden NFL's commitment to Colin Kaepernick comes after those close to the quarterback claim that the NFL has once-again given him the cold shoulder.

Although unfortunate, the murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and others proved that Colin Kaepernick was right. As a result, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued an apology to Kap and stated that he deserved another chance in the NFL. This led to reports that Kaepernick was being suited by several NFL teams. Yet, it appears that the interest was performative.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there was some 'fake' interest expressed immediately after Floyd’s death, seemingly out of guilt. There has been zero interest expressed as to Kaepernick 'in months,'" Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote.

The NFL may seem disinterested in giving Kapernick a gig, but they weren't shy about taking a page out of his book. The league has recently revealed that it would stage its own peaceful protest this season by painting "End racism" and "It takes all of us" in the end zones of every stadium as well as letting players from the phrases "Stop hate," "It takes all of us," "End racism," or "Black Lives Matter" to be displayed on their helmets and/or team hats.