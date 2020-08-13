The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly cut rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand for attempting to sneak a woman into the team's hotel room without anyone's knowledge, breaking protocol.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero says Siverand was caught on video trying to sneak the woman into the hotel, and that the footage suggests he attempted to disguise her as a player by dressing her in Seahawks gear. This, clearly, did not work.

The NFL has been cracking down on player activity in its attempt to curtail the spread of COVID-19 so the season can hopefully continue as planned. Currently, teams can fined up to $50,000 for players who refuse to submit to coronavirus testing, while players can be fined up to $14,650 for failure to wear a mask, properly social distance, and for not wearing their Kinexon device which warns players when they're too close to someone.

The 2020-2021 NFL season is currently set to begin on Sept. 10, but with COVID-19 spreading at a rapid rate and football being such a contact sport, it's hard to say whether that is set in stone.