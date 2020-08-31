The Leonard Fournette era is over in Jacksonville, as the Jaguars cut the former first round running back earlier this morning. The move wasn't a total shock as the team was trying to trade him for most of the offseason. The Jaguars are going through a total rebuild and Fournette joins a growing list of former first round picks that the team is getting rid of.

While the RB position is certainly devalued a bit in today's NFL, Fournette still rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, though he only scored three TDs. Still, that's good production and it would be crazy to think that some team wouldn't take a chance on him going into this 2020 season. With the season set to begin in under two weeks, here are five teams that should absolutely look into signing Fournette for the rest of the season.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle is the first team that comes to mind because currently consists of Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, and Carlos Hyde. When healthy, Carson and Penny aren't a terrible duo, but injuries have been a concern the past few years. There's not only a need for Fournette in the RB room, but this is a run-heavy system that would fit into Fournette's strengths as a player. Seattle has already made a splash move this summer in trading for Jamal Adams, so maybe they have another move up their sleeve here.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Leonard Fournette just seems like a Steelers running back. Big, physical, and not afraid of contact, which is perfect for the AFC North. While the Steelers have a pretty crowded RB room, Fournette might just be the type of talent to take a flier on going into the season. There's no telling how many years of football Big Ben has left, so might as well go all in right now.

Chicago Bears

This sort of made sense even before starting running back David Montgomery got hurt last week in practice. With an uneasy QB situation and a very good defense, the Bears are going to need to be effective on the ground, and it's unclear whether or not the current group could get that done. Fournette would be plugged right into that system and likely be able to thrive right away.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The dream team of the 2020 offseason shouldn't rest on the fact that they added Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski this spring. The RB room in Tampa is currently spearheaded by LeSean McCoy and Ronald Jones, but neither of those players should stop the Bucs from looking at signing Fournette. With the potential for one of the best passing offenses in the league, Fournette would give Brady and the Bucs and added weapon on offense.

New Orleans Saints

Yes, the Saints have Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara, but you could tell how much they missed Mark Ingram last season. Fournette would be able to step into that role for the Saints, who are looking to make another run with Drew Brees at QB. It's unclear how many years Brees has left in the NFL, but the Saints should be doing everything they can to make sure they're maximizing this team's Super Bowl potential. Adding Fournette would improve their chances, and it would also keep him away from the divison rival Bucs.