Former NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson—who was also the Sixth Man of the Year in 1993—has died. He was only 53 years old.

The UConn Huskies confirmed his passing on Saturday: “The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time,” the team wrote. “Rest In Peace, Cliff.”

Robinson won an NIT title at UConn, which retired his No. 00 jersey in 2007. Often sporting his trademark headband during games, Robinson spent 19 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and New Jersey Nets. He also played in the 1994 NBA All-Star Game.

The internet applauded Robinson for his accomplishments in the NBA.