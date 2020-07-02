While most of us probably spent our time in quarantine putting on a few, Zion Williamson looks to have spent his getting absolutely ripped. A photo of Williamson's impressive new physique emerged online, Thursday, sending NBA Twitter into a frenzy.

"Zion used the time off to shed 25 pounds of pure fat and put on 10 pounds of lean, explosive, dynamic muscle" pic.twitter.com/s8NaNtIas0 — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) July 2, 2020

NBA players every offseason: I’ve been living in the gym and put on X pounds of muscle.



Zion: pic.twitter.com/xQmC4TLqQZ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 2, 2020

Zion heard y’all little gumbo jokes 😳 pic.twitter.com/SUuFaGvlr1 — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) July 2, 2020

i will never look at zion and not see the greatest tight end or defensive end of our lifetime. https://t.co/YC63Uoi242 — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) July 2, 2020

Zion had enough of the 'fat or muscle' argument pic.twitter.com/khAJBL23pM — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) July 2, 2020

Zion looks like he spent quarantine eating 45 lb plates for every meal. Good Lord I hope we get to see him play this summer. https://t.co/MLip1PBenA — patrick (@muldowney) July 2, 2020

Zion is over here looking like Bane about to break Batman’s back. https://t.co/fKRmB03eBq — James Kirk Herbstreit (@HerbstreitJames) July 2, 2020

All the same energy. Zion is coming. pic.twitter.com/ecarCshgbx — Kory Waldron (@KWalHoops) July 2, 2020

The photo of the 19-year-old phenom arrives just as Pelicans GM David Griffin revealed that three players on the team have test positive for the coronavirus. Despite those obvious concerns, it appears as though Zion is ready to get back in action.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Williamson said that his workout regimen has seen him focus on conditioning and improving his bond with his Pelicans teammates. "I'm preparing myself by bonding with my teammates again and talking to them and saying, 'We're going to get though this,'" he said. "I feel like I am in good shape right now."

Yeah, no kidding.