Tua Tagovailoa and Jerry Jeudy are ready to bring their championship pedigree to the NFL. Both Alabama products were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, and though this year's football season will likely look very different than in the past due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, both rookies are looking to contribute immediately. While their situations aren't an apples to apples comparisons, both Tua and Jeudy went in the first round for a reason.

They're two of the most talented young players in the NFL today and both come from the Nick Saban system at Alabama, which has produced some of the best players in the NFL today. With both Tua and Jeudy currently getting ready for their first NFL training camps, both players recently appeared on our Load Management podcast to talk about how they're getting ready for the season, but also their love and connection over playing Call of Duty together.

Of course, when you ask either one who the better CoD player is, they're naturally going to say themselves. They're both super competitive NFL players, they take pride in everything and want to be the best. That rolls over into gaming, too. Even better, not only do Tua and Jeudy dispute who is better at the game, but they differ with each other on how to play the game. In Jeudy's eyes, Tua likes to go with the strategy of laying back and "camping" as some call it. But in Tua's eyes, that's just good strategy. "100 percent, as a quarterback that's what you do, you're just sitting in the back there, just picking your poison," Tua said. "Tua pretty good, he pretty decent, but I'ma say me, I'm better," Jeudy told us on the podcast. "I'm pretty sure he's going to say himself too, but I'm gonna say me." And yes, of course Tua did say himself.

With NFL season about to begin, it was good to hear a different side of both Jeudy and Tua, and find out that just like us, they like to sit around and play some video games sometimes. It's very clear that though they'll now be facing off in the NFL, their battles in Call of Duty won't be stopping anytime soon. Check out Jerry Jeudy's full interview on the Load Management podcast here and Tua's full interview here.