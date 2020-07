On this week's 'Load Management' podcast, Denver Broncos star WR Jerry Jeudy joins the guys to talk about his love of gaming, 'Call of Duty,' who is the best in the NFL at the game, his Madden rating, best WRs in the NFL, and much more. Later, the guys dive into the return of sports, share their excitement and what they're looking for when the NBA and MLB return in the coming days.