Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe has been announced as the new face of EA Sports' FIFA 21.

Joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney and Thierry Henry in the list of world-class footballers to grace the popular computer game's cover, Mbappe will be repping the newly-announced PSG kit when the it drops on October 9.

The 21-year-old star has made an astonishing breakthrough into professional football at senior level, where his £132 million move from Monaco to PSG led to a number of Ligue 1 titles and a call-up to the France national team, which awarded him a World Cup winner's medal.

Speaking on his latest look, Mbappe said in a statement: "Being on the cover of FIFA is a dream come true. From my time at Bondy to Clairefontaine to the World Cup, this marks another big milestone. I've been playing this game since I was a kid and I am honoured to represent a whole new generation of footballers and be in the same group as many other amazing footballers who I now share this honour with."





Mbappe for the win!