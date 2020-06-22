Father's Day felt a little different in the sports world as it was the first time the holiday was celebrated since Kobe Bryant's death. Along with athletes and fans remembering Bryant, fellow Los Angeles legend, Snoop Dogg, put together a moving tribute for Kobe that was played at Sunday's ESPYs.

In the over two-minute video, Snoop Dogg rapped about how much Kobe meant to the Los Angeles community. Snoop did so by documenting Kobe's career from his jump from high school to the NBA in 1996 to his numerous accolades.

"From Compton to Long Beach to Watts we all peeped and watched you," Snoop rapped. "From Crenshaw to Malibu/We was all proud of you."

After retiring in 2016, Kobe transitioned into being a full-time dad. He took this job just as seriously as he took his time in the NBA, dedicating his time to coaching his daughter Gianna's travel basketball team. Kobe and Gigi were on the way to one of her games when a helicopter crash claimed their lives and the lives of seven other passengers.

Like almost everything sports-related, the ESPYs was impacted by the coronavirus. This year's ceremony was held earlier than usual and consisted of videos shot from remote locations. Russell Wilson, Sue Bird, and Megan Rapinoe served as the ceremony's host. They opened up the show by addressing the on-going turmoil in the country, calling on professional athletes to be a platform for social change in America.

Watch Snoop Dogg's full Kobe Bryant tribute above.