This week, Chopz, Adam, and Zion, are joined by their Complex colleague Pierce Simpson for a serious conversation about how the sports world is reacting to the unjust police killing of George Floyd and protests that sprouted up across the country in response. They also discuss the systemic racism that plagues sports leagues, teams, and media outlets, and how progress can be made as the NBA and NFL return in the coming months. More information on how to support #BlackLivesMatter can be found here.