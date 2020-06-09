Once again, the Knicks have disappointed their fans.

Since protests erupted all over the country following the murder of George Floyd, organizations, brands, and companies have spoken out against racial injustice and police brutality. Initially, the Knicks decided not to release such a statement, a move that reportedly didn't sit well with players.

After facing widespread backash, the Knicks finally released a statement on Tuesday. But for many, it was too little too late.

"Every one of us has a role to play in creating a just and equal society, where there is no racism, bigotry, violence or hate," the message reads. "We stand for all who act for positive change."

The Knicks played the worst perimeter offense with this tweet. The team avoided the deep-rooted issues that live in the paint to shoot a low percentage three in an effort to please everyone while not really saying anything at all. As is usually the case with the beleaguered franchise, fans were ruthless in their criticism.