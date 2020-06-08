Floyd Mayweather isn't letting Conor McGregor step away from fighting without throwing a few jabs at his former opponent.

After announcing his retirement on Sunday, Conor took to Instagram where he posted a cake his family made for him reading "Happy Retirement Daddy."

Instead of sending his well-wishes, Floyd made his way into the comments to let the fighter know who's still the best.

"If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time?" Mayweather wrote. "Now you’re quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again."

In May, Mike Tyson commended McGregor for being able to survive 10 rounds before losing to Mayweather in their 2017 fight. Conor saw these comments and sent out a promise to Tyson and Floyd.

"Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd," McGregor tweeted. "I promise my life on it."

Despite giving Tyson his word, Conor has decided to retire from fighting. He told ESPN he's "a bit bored of the game" and wants to find excitement in other areas of this life.