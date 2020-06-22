Manchester City and FaZe Clan have joined forces once again for a collaborative merch collection, extending their relationship for another year. The two came together in 2019 to announce their partnership, with the new collab featuring a t-shirt, a hoodie, shorts, and a "half and half" scarf.

"Manchester City’s partnership with FaZe Clan has strengthened our extensive esports offering and allowed us to further explore how fans are experiencing football beyond the pitch," said City Football Group chief marketing officer Nuria Tarre. The brands have promised that there's plenty more plans for the 2020/21 season, so it's safe to assume this won't be the last collaboration between the two.

"Going into year two of our relationship with Manchester City, we expect great things ahead as we bring new opportunities and experiences for our collective communities of passionate fans," said FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink.

In addition to the collection, FaZe and City have teamed up with SCUF to create limited-edition controllers that will be given away to fans. Earlier this year, FaZe Clan unveiled a collaborative merch collection with the NFL to coincide with the league's Draft-A-Thon.

Check out more pictures of the collection with Manchester City below, and look out for the drop on FaZe Clan's official website on June 23 at 3 p.m. ET.

Image via FaZe Clan

