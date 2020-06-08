Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has become the very first football player to reach billionaire status, but after winning several accolades in his time this one's unlikely to slow the 35-year-old down or see his standards slip on the pitch.

Of course, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi would be the second guess if someone was to reach the financial milestone, however according to Forbes, Ronaldo has become the third athlete to reach the landmark, coming in behind golfer Tiger Woods who became a billionaire in 2009, and boxer Floyd Mayweather who reached a billion in 2017.

The Forbes website states that Ronaldo made £513 million ($650m) on the field during his 17 years in the game, with the remaining amount coming in from endorsement deals, his fashion and lifestyle brand CR7, hotel chain CR7, and also a CR7 museum in his hometown of Funchal, Madeira.

Lionel Messi comes in as the second-richest football player, making a whopping £477 million ($605m) throughout his career.