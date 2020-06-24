On Sunday, NASCAR announced that an investigation was underway after a noose was discovered in Bubba Wallace's garage in Talladega. The only full-time black driver in NASCAR's top three series, Wallace has been outspoken in regards to racial inequality, and even had the words Black Lives Matter prominently featured on his car.

However, the findings of the FBI investigation concluded on Tuesday that what was found was "not an intentional, racist act," and that it was instead the "garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose," that had been "positioned there since as early as last fall."

"I was relieved just like many others to know that it wasn’t targeted towards me," Wallace said in a Wednesday interview with Craig Melvin on NBC's Today. "But it's still frustrating to know that people are always going to test you and always going to try and debunk you and that's what I'm trying to wrap around my head now."

Since the results of the FBI investigation have been made public, Wallace said he has been targeted by individuals suggesting that it was "fake" and that he was the person who found the noose and reported it.

"The photo evidence I’ve seen and have in my possession [shows] it was a garage pull that was a noose. I don’t know when we’ll get to the point that we’ll release that image … It’s alerting and it makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up," he continued. "It was definitely in the shape of a noose. It wasn't a functioning noose."

Speaking with CNN's Don Lemon on Tuesday, Wallace elaborated. "Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn't directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That's what I'm saying." In a tweet following his interview with Lemon, Wallace wrote, "Integrity... Something nobody will ever be able to take away from me. God will always test us to show strong we truly are. Still standing proud and still smiling."

Earlier this month, NASCAR banned the use of the Confederate flag at all of its events going forward. Wallace was among the racers to praise the decision, but racer Ray Ciccarelli said he would be quitting the racing league over the decision.