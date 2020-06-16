On Friday, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association revealed that 16 players have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the season restart.

302 of the players expected to return to play in late July were tested on Tuesday, June 23 and 16 of those results were positive, ESPN reports. While the player names have not been disclosed by the league, some players have already shared the news of their positive test on social media. Malcolm Brogdon, Jabari Parker, and Alex Len have all acknowledged that they tested positive for the virus.

The season is still tentatively scheduled to restart on July 30 with 22 teams participating, but right now it's unclear if the positive tests will impact that schedule. The NBA has also yet to announce the results of coronavirus tests on staff and other personnel involved. Anyone in the league who has tested positive will undergo self-isolation until they've been cleared by a physician.

Teams took players who have been participating in voluntary workouts for testing on Tuesday, ahead of mandatory workouts restarting on July 1. On July 7, teams are welcome to arrive in Florida if all goes to plan. It was recently revealed that players will wear a "smart ring" when the season restarts at Walt Disney World in Orlando, which will detect if and when they show symptoms of COVID-19.