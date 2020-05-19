The University of Kentucky has fired its entire cheerleading coaching staff after conducting a three-month investigation into allegations of hazing, alcohol use, and public nudity, CNN reports.

"The advisor and the coaches failed to stop a culture of hazing, alcohol use and public nudity at off-campus activities where they were present," Eric N. Monday, Kentucky's executive vice president for finance and administration, said in a statement. "Our students deserve more responsible leadership and the University of Kentucky demands it."

The investigation revealed two instances where alleged misconduct took place. The first occurred during a team retreat to Lake Cumberland where cheerleaders were diving from a dock into the water by performing the stunt known as a "basket toss." If you saw the Netflix docuseries Cheer, you know what we're talking about. Either way, what you need to know is that this routine was being done while these cheerleaders were either topless or bottomless.

Another incident occurred at a cheer camp in Tennessee where members were told to perform explicit chants while wearing outfits without underwear. There were also boat parties that involved heavy alcohol use. All of this happened while some coaches were within view of what was going on.

Head coach Jomo Thompson, as well as assistants Ben Head, Spencer Clan, and Kelsey LaCroix were all fired. Program advisor T. Lynn Williamson was also accused of "lax oversight and poor judgment," but he retired days after learning about the investigation, which was launched after a family member of a cheerleader complained of alleged misconduct during off-campus trips under the supervision of coaches.

The investigation didn't find any indications of sexual misconduct or assault.