ESPN Announces 9-Episode Tom Brady Docuseries 'Man in the Arena'

Tom Brady's career isn't over just yet, but he's ready to look back on his time in the NFL with a new docuseries.

Following the success of the Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance, ESPN has inked a deal with Tom Brady and Religion of Sports for a nine-episode series on Brady's career, coming in 2021. Deadline reports that the series will be titled Man in the Arena, and will feature Brady reflecting on everything from his Super Bowl appearances to more minor, personal moments.

To coincide with the announcement of the documentary, ESPN shared a brief teaser on what to expect when the series arrives in 2021.

Co-produced by ESPN, Brady's company 199 Productions, and Gotham Chopra for Religion of Sports, Man in the Arena is being executive produced by ESPN Films' Connor Schell. "Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level," Schell said. "We are thriller to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them."

Shortly after Brady became a free agent this March, he launched 199 Productions. "I'm excited to have my company 199 Productions be in business with ESPN and Disney," Brady said of the new series. "Through the series, we're defining the key moments and challenge that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat."