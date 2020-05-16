Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested on assault and firearm charges on Saturday after he reportedly fired shots inside an apartment.

As ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates revealed on Twitter, Latimer was booked for assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. He is currently being held at the Douglas County Detention Facility, where he has posted a $25,000 bond. The Sheriff's Office in Douglas County, Colorado, received a call about a disturbance at an apartment at 12:11 a.m., and Latimer was arrested when authorities arrived.

In a statement about his arrest, the Redskins said, "We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time."

Cody Latimer was a second-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2014, where he stayed until he went to the New York Giants in 2018. He signed with the Washington Redskins on April 7, 2020, and has yet to play a game with the team on account of the coronavirus pandemic.