It’s been a long couple months, hasn’t it? But back in those early days of self-isolation, little did we know just how much we’d still see of the day-to-day actions of our favourite players. Spoiler alert: hockey players get just as bored as us regular people. Without their sticks and gloves to keep them busy, they’ve had to get a little creative with how they fill their days.

From dancing and dog tricks to Whisper Challenges and the Toosie Slide, this is how the NHL’s top players are spending their time in isolation.