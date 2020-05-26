On this week's Load Management podcast, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell joins the crew to talk about how he's spending his time during quarantine, his life as a gamer, his music career, and the upcoming NFL season. The Complex Sports squad went deep on his favorite video games, his favorite rappers, why he thinks LeBron James is probably the GOAT, and why he thinks the Jets don't have the worst uniforms in the NFL. We also talked about being surprised by NFL trades, the Tom Brady move, and whether or not Jets head coach Adam Gase listens to his music.