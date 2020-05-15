Kobe Bryant's former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Jeremy Lin stopped by for an appearance on the Inside the Green Room podcast, and he delivered a hilarious story about his time on the team. The two only played together for the 2014-15 NBA season, during which Kobe only played 35 games due to injuries, but Lin definitely left the team with a big impression of the Black Mamba.

"I remember at this time he had gotten hurt and he was out for the season, so he wasn’t around for quite some time, just rehabbing and being away from the team and stuff," Lin recalled. "And then all of a sudden after we hadn’t seen him in a few weeks... He walks in the gym, and this is the day before the trade deadline, and we’re all about to start practice. We’re stretching, doing our dynamic warm-up or whatever."

When he walked in with shades on, he was greeted by the rest of the team when Carloz Boozer asked him why he had came in that day. "He was just stone-faced, and he was like, 'I just came by to say bye to some of you bums who are going to get traded tomorrow,'" Lin explained. "And then he sits down at the table where you control the scoreboard at the practice facility and he said a couple words to the coach, and then he left. And I remember one of my teammates was just like, 'I lost all motivation to practice.'"

The Lakers certainly weren't at the top of their game that season, and Kobe felt the need to let them now. It might seem a little harsh, but it's especially funny in hindsight because the team didn't make a trade at the 2015 deadline at all.