Dak Prescott reportedly turned down a 5-year, $175 million contract from the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL analyst Chris Simms. The contract would have made him the highest-paid QB in NFL history. Instead, Prescott is reportedly seeking something "north of $45 million" in his final season with the Cowboys.

Understandably, many fans and sports pundits alike were not only shocked that Prescott turned down the initial offer, but also dismayed that the offer was given to him in the first place. Eyes have been on the Cowboys QB's contract negotiations all year, and especially after the organization signed Andy Dalton to a one-year, $7 million deal before paying Dak.

Prescott's former teammate, Dez Bryant, recently tweeted that the Cowboys were "out of line" for paying Dalton before Prescott.

Here's how people reacted to the latest news in the Dak Prescott saga.