YG is all about his business. In addition to running 4Hunnid, the West Coast wordsmith is continuing to expand his reach in the footwear industry. In the wake of his Block Runner shoe release, YG has partnered with K-Swiss to launch the Compton Country Club campaign, which pays homage to the heritage tennis brand. Centered around the new K-Swiss Classic LX sneaker—the campaign, which is produced by fellow L.A. native Baron Davis and his SLiC Studios—features YG and his 4Hunnid crew showcasing how to rock them the right way.

“K-Swiss is part of the LA culture,” says YG, who serves as the campaign’s creative director. “If you grew up in the city and were born in the ’80s and ’90s, you know about K-Swiss. It’s a staple of the culture.”

Scroll through for a preview of the Classic LX sneakers before heading over to Foot Locker to cop a pair of your own. Welcome to the K-Swiss Compton Country Club.

YG

4Hunnid’s Mitch

From left, 4Hunnid’s D3szn and Tay 2xs

From left, 4Hunnid’s Say Sulan and D3szn

YG, 4hunnid

Clockwise from left, 4Hunnid’s Mitch, D3szn, Tay 2xs and Day Sulan

From left, Day Sulan and YG

From left, 4Hunnid’s Mitch, Day Sulan, YG, Tay 2xs, and D3szn

YG, 4Hunnid

4Hunnid’s Tay 2xs and Day Sulan

YG, 4hunnid