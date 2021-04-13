On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two Youtubers getting jiggy on the battle stage! In one corner, he's a real life veteran, while you were rocking Air Forces 1’s he was in the Air Force, son! From trips to the thrift shops, to videos on the live cop! Jacob Starr with the Double R is here to battle! And in the other corner, this man is an entrepreneur and built his brand from the ground up! He’s your favorite celebrity's worst nightmare! From legit checks to getting big checks, no relations to Ghost or Rhymes, Yeezy Busta is here to battle! Enjoy the episode and let us know who you think won this battle!

