The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the trio is guestless as they discuss the best sneakers of 2021. In this last episode of the year, the co-hosts explain the rationale behind Complex's choices for the top-ten sneakers of the year and run through the whole list. They also add in a few of their personal favorites that deviate from the list. At the top of the show, Joe and Brendan recall their recent trips and Welty gives a brief update on superintendent duties.